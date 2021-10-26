Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Increased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $532.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $281.02 and a 1-year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.14.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

