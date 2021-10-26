Zendesk (ZEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
