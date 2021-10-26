Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) vs. D8 (NYSE:DEH) Critical Analysis

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and D8 (NYSE:DEH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zimmer Biomet and D8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 1 3 15 2 2.86 D8 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus target price of $179.95, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than D8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of D8 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and D8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.02 billion 4.49 -$138.90 million $5.67 26.64 D8 N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

D8 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zimmer Biomet.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and D8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 11.61% 12.85% 6.52% D8 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats D8 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division. The EMEA segment focuses in Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of Japan, China and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The company was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

D8 Company Profile

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

