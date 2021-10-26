ZINC (ZINC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $49,037.72 and $48.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZINC has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00212698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00104054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

