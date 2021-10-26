zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €480.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($564.71) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, zooplus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €345.33 ($406.27).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 opened at €478.60 ($563.06) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €432.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €320.66. zooplus has a 52 week low of €132.60 ($156.00) and a 52 week high of €491.80 ($578.59). The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.