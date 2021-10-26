Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zuora were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zuora by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after buying an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.7% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 47.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 583,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 15,693 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $263,799.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.