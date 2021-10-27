-$0.01 EPS Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.47.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.47 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.7% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 36.4% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 188.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 984,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 57.5% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

