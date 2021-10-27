$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.09. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.38. 12,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,015. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

