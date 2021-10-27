-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.11). Veru posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.20 on Friday. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.80 million, a P/E ratio of -819.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.