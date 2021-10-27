-$0.08 EPS Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,712. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

