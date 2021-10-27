-$0.12 EPS Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CGEN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 572,852 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 2,090.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 477,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compugen by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 446,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,477,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 259,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

