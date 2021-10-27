-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). BigCommerce posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 63,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $4,450,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,340 shares of company stock worth $10,742,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after acquiring an additional 541,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

