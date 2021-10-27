-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. 474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,042. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

