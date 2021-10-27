-$0.27 EPS Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.35). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $29,761,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.94.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

