$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 229,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 39,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,697. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

