$0.33 EPS Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. O-I Glass reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OI. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

