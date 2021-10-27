-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.97). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%.

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 423,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,741. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.