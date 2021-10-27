$0.41 EPS Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CXW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 444,324 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,650,000 after acquiring an additional 387,943 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,361,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,661,000 after acquiring an additional 172,789 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.