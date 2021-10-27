$0.46 EPS Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

SQM traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. 1,208,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

