$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

