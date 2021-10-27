-$0.73 EPS Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.96). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. 112,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $597.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 89,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

