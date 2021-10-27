$0.79 EPS Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE USPH traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

