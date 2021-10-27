-$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

GH stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 798,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,851. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,224 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,599,000 after purchasing an additional 352,823 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.