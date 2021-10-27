$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $995.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

DBD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

