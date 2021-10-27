$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $993.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $581.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $45.20. 38,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.