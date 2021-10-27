$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Paychex reported sales of $983.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.50. The stock had a trading volume of 89,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $124.21.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

