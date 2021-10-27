$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.07. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HBCP opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

