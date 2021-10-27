$1.09 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

SNV traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,435. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.