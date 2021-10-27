$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $924.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,051,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

