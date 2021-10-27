$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,665. Xylem has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average is $121.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $157,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 4,439.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.