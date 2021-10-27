$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,737,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in GameStop by 86,521.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 13.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.24. The company had a trading volume of 43,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,960,830. GameStop has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.72 and a beta of -2.20.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.