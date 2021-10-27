$1.36 EPS Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of MC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.84. 14,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

