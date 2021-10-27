$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

