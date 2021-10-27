$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $730,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 57,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 35.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CUE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.13. 153,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.63. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
