$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $730,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

In other Cue Biopharma news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 57,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 35.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.13. 153,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.63. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

