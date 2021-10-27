$1.64 EPS Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.45. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.55. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.22. Kadant has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.