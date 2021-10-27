$1.75 EPS Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 316%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $928.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.01. Viad has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Viad by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Viad by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Viad by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viad by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

