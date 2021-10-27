100,000 Shares in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Bought by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth $53,077,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter valued at about $16,484,000.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHQAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.