1,000,000 Shares in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000.

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

