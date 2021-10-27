1,091,004 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,091,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,533,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.