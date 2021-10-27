123,889 Shares in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

