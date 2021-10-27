131,816 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,811,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.56.
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seagen Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
