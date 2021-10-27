131,816 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,811,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.