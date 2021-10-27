$137.85 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post sales of $137.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.30 million and the lowest is $124.28 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $48.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $450.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.64 million to $475.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $416.11 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $482.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

