1,432,843 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,432,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,486,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.40% of D.R. Horton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

