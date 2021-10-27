$156.36 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will post sales of $156.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the highest is $157.01 million. Cars.com reported sales of $144.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $623.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.40 million to $624.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $650.05 million, with estimates ranging from $643.89 million to $656.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CARS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 477,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $885.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.52 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in Cars.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Cars.com by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

