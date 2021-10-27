$159.88 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post sales of $159.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.06 million and the highest is $179.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $160.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $609.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.50 million to $616.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $637.29 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $756.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

IONS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,841,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 312,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

