$165.33 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $165.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.40 million to $166.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $151.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $641.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $642.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $688.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $703.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.00. 2,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,487. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

