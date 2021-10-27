1,700 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $569,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.18. 78,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

