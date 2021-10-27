17,025 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $12.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,188. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

