1,825 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by NSI Retail Advisors LLC

NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $197,167,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

Shares of HD traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.23. 26,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,430. The company has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.97 and its 200-day moving average is $324.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $374.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

