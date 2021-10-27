$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to announce $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,141.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,990 shares of company stock worth $19,151,576 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 649,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,475. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

